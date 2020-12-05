Brittany Aldean's 7 Best Instagram Looks

Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean's wife and a former American Idol contestant, has garnered quite a large following on Instagram. Aldean currently has over 1.8 million followers on the social media site and frequently receives a ton of love from those very fans for all of her lovely Instagram posts. As her fans are well aware, Aldean has such a large following due to the nature of that very content, which features everything from her adorable family to her incredibly fashionable looks.

Most recently, Aldean marked her son's 3rd birthday on Instagram by posting a sweet throwback photo from his birth. The 33-year-old honored the birth of her son, Memphis, as she posted a photo from three years ago shortly after she became a mom for the first time (Aldean and her husband also share a daughter, Navy, who was born in February 2019). She captioned the photo with, "3 years ago I became a Mommy to the most precious, kind hearted, handsome little guy in the world. I’m torn between smiles and tears... how amazing it is to watch you grow but oh what’d I’d give to do it all just one more time I love you so much my boy, so unbelievably thankful for you Mommy’s boy forever and ever!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean)

Of course, that isn't the only adorable snap that Aldean has posted on the social media site. Read on to see seven of her best posts on Instagram.