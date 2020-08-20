Jason Aldean's Daughter Navy's Nursery Has an Actual Castle

✖

Jason Aldean and his family recently moved into a huge new home outside of Nashville, and they've slowly been giving fans peeks at the property on social media. This week, Aldean's wife, Brittany, shared a snap of their 1-year-old daughter Navy's nursery, and it's safe to say that almost every little girl would seriously love to have this room.

In a photo Brittany posted on Wednesday, she shared "the other half of baby girl’s nursery," which features a toddler-sized castle done in shades of blue, pink and white. A tiny white table and two pink ottomans sit in front of a large window, and colorful tassels are hung from the ceiling. Brittany showed off the other side of her daughter's room in late July, writing, "Angelic room for an angelic little girl." Navy's gold crib, which is draped in a beige-colored canopy, and two white dressers take up the other wall, the lights and mirrors over the dressers continuing with the room's neutral theme.

While Navy's nursery has a castle, her 2-year-old brother Memphis' room has a pirate ship, which also doubles as Memphis' bed and features a top deck with a mast. "A bed fit for my little king," Brittany captioned a recent photo of her son's room, which has a similar white table as his sister's as well as shark-mouth seating, barrels for nightstands, wooden beams and a circular black chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Along with their new home in Nashville, Jason and Brittany also have a beach home in Destin, Florida, where they filmed the music video for Jason's current single "Got What I Got." The video features professionally-shot clips of Jason and Brittany interspersed with home footage of the couple and their kids, and Jason's two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, also make a brief appearance.