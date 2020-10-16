Brittany Aldean Reveals She and Jason Aldean Considered Welcoming Kids as IVF Twins

✖

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany share two kids, 2-year-old son Memphis and 1-year-old daughter Navy, but according to Brittany, her two kids almost ended up being twins. Earlier this week, Brittany used Instagram to post a photo of Navy, sharing in her caption that both of her children were conceived through in vitro fertilization and were almost going to be twins.

"FUN FACT: Both of our babies are IVF babies," she wrote. "We almost put Memphis and Navy in at the same time because after our long infertility journey, multiples seemed AMAZING to me. I was talked out of it and Memphis was transferred first. How crazy to think that my babies who look almost identical could have been twins?" Memphis and Navy do indeed look extremely related, and Brittany clarified in her caption that the child pictured was Navy.

The former NBA dancer has been open about her journey to motherhood, sharing on an episode of the Babes and Babies podcast in 2018 that welcoming Memphis was "the longest process."

"The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult," she recalled. "It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day."

"We would do a transfer, which is basically where they would implant an embryo, and then it wouldn’t take. So for a 10-day period, [you] think, ‘Oh, I think I might be pregnant,'" Brittany continued. "They give you a blood test at the end of the 10-day period and you’re not."

"So in your mind, it’s almost as though you’ve had a little bit of a miscarriage because you expect to be pregnant and then you’re not," she explained. "And that happened to us multiple times. So then when we finally ended up getting pregnant, it was the most exciting thing ever because we had tried for so long."