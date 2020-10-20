Jason and Brittany Aldean Snap Georgia vs. Alabama Game Day Photo, and They're on Opposing Sides

✖

It's a house divided for the Aldean family. On Monday, Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, shared a photo on Instagram that shows the couple getting ready for some college football action. Brittany is decked out in Alabama Crimson Tide gear while Jason is wearing his Georgia Bulldogs jersey. The two teams faced each other on Saturday night.

"We might have rival teams but it's still all love over here," Brittany wrote in the captain. Brittany looks very happy in the photo, and that could be because Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24. Things didn't look great in the first half for the Crimson Tide as they were down 24-20 at the half. However, the defense was able to force multiple turnovers in the second half to help Alabama run past Georgia.

"Well this was an obvious great win against a very, very good football team," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "I was really proud of the way our guys fought in the game. I kind of knew it was going to be sort of a 15-round fight, probably wouldn't be winning the fight until a later round and you know we got behind early in the game and the players kept playing the game and kept fighting. I think it was a great win against a very, very good team. I have a lot of respect for Georgia, a lot of respect for the coaches. I have a lot of respect for their players. Especially proud of our guys, to be able to do what they did, this was a great win for them."

Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country, continues to roll its way to a national championship. As for Georgia, it looks to bounce back and run the table to make an appearance in the College Football Playoffs. "We have a great team, man," Georgia safety Richard LeCounte said after the game. The team who played better tonight won. It's not really a demoralizing thing, but we will go back to the drawing board where we are able to fix where we messed up tonight and finish our season out. We're good. It's just a little bump in our road. We are here to learn from our experience and get better so they next time we'll be good."

Jason Aldean, one of the top country music stars right now, is a longtime Georgia Bulldogs fan as he grew up in Macon. Brittany Aldean attended Alabama and graduated with a degree in Human Environmental Science.