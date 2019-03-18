Brittany Aldean Shares New Look at Aldean Family Dream Home

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, are currently in the process of building their dream home, though it won’t be ready for quite some time.

Over the weekend, Brittany used Instagram to share an update on the progress, revealing that she and her family will be able to move in to their new abode in about a year. She accompanied the news with a photo of the home taken from down a long drive, with a massive house visible in the background amidst numerous trees, which will be sure to offer the Aldean family plenty of privacy once their home is completed.

“1 year away from moving into the new house,” Brittany wrote, adding that she’s planning a special tribute to her late dog, Bentley, once construction is complete. “Going to plant a really special tree for Bentley’s ashes to be buried by… willow, maybe? Regardless… I can’t wait. #thehousethatbuiltme.”

In February, Brittany offered another update on the house, posting a photo of herself and Jason standing in front of the structure with their arms spread wide.

“Has anyone else ever built a home and checked in entirely too often, as if there are major changes daily,” she wrote. “We are just so excited… every little bit of progress makes us giddy.”

Last month, the Aldeans officially sold their previous home, which was located around 40 miles south of Nashville, for $7 million. The 8,900 square foot home has six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms and sits on a secluded 120 acres. Jason and Brittany had originally purchased the home three years ago for $5.35 million, Variety reported.

The house features gray brickwork and a turret, giving it a castle-inspired look, while inside boasts a wine cellar, wet bar, home gym, a bowling alley and more. Judging by the size of the Aldean family’s future home, it’s safe to guess that the structure will have just as many bells and whistles.

Brittany recently revealed on Instagram that her family’s former spread was located very close to Aldean’s sister, Kasi Williams, and her fiancé, Chuck Wicks.

“Today we spent time at @kasirosa and @chuckwicks house… (who happen to live a 2 minute Polaris ride away from our old house) … through those trees, it sits,” Brittany captioned a photo of herself holding her son, Memphis, next to a pool flanked by a forest. “Ohhh the memories. One more year and we’re back to country livin! HALLELUJAH.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean