Brittany Aldean Reveals Due Date With New Baby Bump Photo

Brittany Aldean and husband Jason Aldean are currently expecting their second child together, and Aldean used Instagram this week to share a brand-new baby bump photo along with a pregnancy update.

The 31-year-old posted a snap of herself posing in a black t-shirt and black leggings which covered her bump, standing in profile as she showed off her growing belly.

“Bump update, 24 Weeks,” she wrote.

Thanks to Aldean’s caption, we now know that she’s due around Feb. 12, which could give the newest Aldean a birthday very close to one of her older siblings. Jason’s oldest daughter from his first marriage, Keeley, was born on Feb. 14.

Jason has a second daughter from his first marriage, Kendyl, and he and Aldean share son Memphis, who was born in December 2017.

Jason explained to Taste of Country Nights earlier this year that he and Brittany had always planned to have more than one child together.

“Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out,’” he said. “We both agreed that we wanted to have two. I have two older daughters and there’s a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who’s a little closer in age to him so he has somebody to hang out with.”

He added that they figured the best thing to do was to get all the tough parts of parenting young kids over with sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s worse when you get one who’s three, four years old and you’re past the early stages of stuff and then all of a sudden you start all over again,” Jason shared. “If you never get out of it you don’t know any different until they’re both out and you’re good to go.”

The Aldeans are preparing to welcome a baby girl, having revealed the news back in August with a video of Keeley and Kendyl hitting softballs filled with pink dust.

View this post on Instagram It’s a…..👶🏻💙💗 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Aldean revealed that she’s working on setting up her baby girl’s closet.

“It’s very bare right now because I don’t really have anything,” she said as she panned around the space, which already features some baby clothes and empty baskets with labels.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean