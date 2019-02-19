Brittany Aldean Opens up About Infertility: ‘I Was Considering a Surrogate’

Brittany Aldean and her husband, superstar Jason Aldean, welcomed their son Memphis into the world on December 2, bringing a sweet end to a lengthy infertility struggle for the famous couple.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany reveals in the popular Babes and Babies podcast. “No one really knows this, but we had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’ And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything. And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

Using in-vitro fertizilation to expand their family, was the hardest part of the journey, even moreso than after she was pregnant.

“The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster, and it was so difficult,” Brittany concedes. “It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all, so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day.”

The process of using in-vitro was not only a challenge physically, but also emotionally.

“We would do a transfer, which is basically where they would implant an embryo, and then it wouldn’t take. So for a ten-day period, you would think, ‘Oh I think I might be pregnant.’ They give you a blood test at the end of the ten-day period and you’re not. So in your mind, it’s almost like you’ve had a little bit of a miscarriage, because you expect to be pregnant and you’re not. That happened to us multiple times. So when we finally ended up getting pregnant, it was the most exciting thing ever, because we had tried for so long.”

The 29-year-old reveals they almost considered another way to add to their family, when it seemed like pregnancy might not be an option for her.

“Memphis was actually our last one, so it was like, ‘If this doesn’t work …’ ” Brittany admits. “I was considering a surrogate. We were thinking about all the options, which is sad, because you want to be able to carry your own child, but you’re thinking, ‘What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I?’”

Now that Memphis is a few months old, the couple are already considering trying again.

“We do want, probably just one more, because he has two children already, and then we had him, so I feel like four is a lot,” says Brittany. “But I want to try again, just so Memphis has someone to play with.”

“I feel like the sooner the better,” she adds. “You’re already doing the diaper thing, you’re already doing everything. Why don’t we just knock it out? Instead of getting out of that time frame, and then having to start all over.”

Brittany isn’t the only person who is opening up about her endometriosis. Actress and dancer Julianne Hough recently opened up exclusively to PopCulture.com about her struggle with the disease, saying, “”There should be nothing uncomfortable or weird about [talking about] it.”