Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Has Some Serious Halloween Makeup Skills

Brittany Aldean has some serious skills!

Aldean often shares snaps of her makeup looks on Instagram, proving that she’s got some major beauty chops, but it’s her Halloween artistry that really takes the cake.

While Aldean wrote in a recent post that she didn’t have time to create new looks this year, she did share plenty of impressive creations last year featuring her own transformations and those of her husband, Jason Aldean and a few friends.

Makeup magic

Last year, Brittany offered makeup appointments at a salon in Nashville to get partygoers ready for Halloween, sharing snaps of the looks she was offering on Instagram. Options included a skull, tribal, cat, werewolf, mermaid, deer and jester. Along with the makeup, Brittany added colored contacts to her own looks to give an extra-creepy dimension.

Couples’ costumes

Naturally, Brittany helped her husband out with his Halloween looks, transforming Jason into a frightening Frankenstein and the Joker from Batman. While Jason’s Joker makeup may have been seriously on point, it’s his wig that was the scariest part of the costume.

Famous friends

Brittany also shares her skills with friends, and last year, she painted the faces of singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, transforming the pair into skeletons for the night.

She also enlisted a few pals to help her film a set of YouTube videos, creating Halloween looks on her friends including a tribal warrior, mermaid and werewolf. The looks are perfect for a last-minute costume, so if you’re still looking, head over to Brittany’s YouTube channel for the tutorials.

