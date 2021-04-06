Brian Kelley Announces Debut Solo EP Arriving in April

✖

After teasing new music coming from the Beach Cowboy, Brian Kelley has officially announced his first solo project outside of duo Florida Georgia Line, revealing that his EP, BK's Wave Pack, will arrive on April 13. The EP will contain four songs and is described as "a buzzy mix of party-all-day Pop and love-all-night Country, with a splash of spiritual sincerity."

"I’m so excited to ride this wave with y’all. My Wave Pack EP is a snapshot into my world and the life I’m living – whether it’s a little party on the beach, or a little Sunday service in the sand," Kelley said in a statement. "And you don’t always have to be on the sand or by the water, you can take the vibe with you wherever you go. ‘Beach Cowboy’ is a way of life and state of mind." Kelley's wife, Brittney, previously teased her husband's new music on her Instagram Story, giving fans a listen to Kelley's vocals over laid-back production in keeping with his new "Beach Cowboy" aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Kelley (@briankelley)

The project is fully co-written by Kelley and will be released via Warner Music Nashville / Nashville South Records, Inc., a partnership that was announced last week. "I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here. I’m humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I’ve been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level," Kelley said. "This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y’all!"

"We are honored that Brian Kelley chose WMN as home to his solo endeavors," added Warner Music Nashville EVP A&R Cris Lacy. "I’ve been an FGL believer from day one, and BK’s clear vision for himself and his upcoming project is a testament to his heart, soul, and talent. His new music is the perfect antidote to 2020, and what an incredible way to start 2021!"

See the EP's track list below and pre-save the project here.

1. “Beach Cowboy” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose) *

2. “Made By The Water” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Randy Montana)

3. “Party On The Beach” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith)

4. “Sunday Service In The Sand” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith, Jake Rose)

All Songs Produced by Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley

* Co-Produced by Jake Rose