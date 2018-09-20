Brett Young Offers New Wedding Details Ahead of Fall Nuptials

Brett Young will soon marry his fiancée, Taylor Mills, and the singer is sharing a few new details in advance of the big day!

“We wanted the location to be somewhere where both of our families could make it,” Young tells PEOPLE of his Southern California wedding. “When your grandparents get older, you want to make sure that they can be there. We wanted somewhere warm and have our whole family there.”

The 37-year-old also says he’s positive he’s going to need a handkerchief nearby, especially when he sees Mills walk down the aisle.

“One hundred percent — I cry when I think about it,” Young promises. “You’ve heard my music; I’m a mess!”

In addition to planning his wedding, Young is currently on the road with Thomas Rhett, serving as the opening act on Rhett’s Life Changes Tour, where Young is taking plenty of notes, on both Rhett as a performer and as a person.

“They’re cool and awesome as people and a family as social media projects,” Young says of Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins. “He’s been great to learn from not only on stage but off stage — the person that he is and how he runs his camp and the way that trickles down and affects an opener, in my case. He’s a good dude — what you see is what you get.”

As for whether Young and Mills will follow in tour boss’s footsteps in having children, Young says he definitely wants them, but maybe not the five Rhett plans on having.

“The older I get the number gets smaller,” Young says, adding he once thought he wanted four kids. “I think two or three though, God willing.”

Young will sing at his wedding, although he has yet to reveal the song. His father, an ordained minister, will sit out most of the ceremony, but will be the one to officially pronounce Young and Mills as husband and wife.

It’s going to be a busy few months for Young. The singer-songwriter will also headline his own CMT on Tour: Here Tonight trek, as well as release his sophomore Ticket to L.A. album on Dec. 7.

“I think we kind of got away with one with the first record,” Young tells PopCulture.com.

“We put out a lot of mid-tempo and ballads, in terms of going to radio, and that wasn’t on purpose. We just wanted to pick what we felt like the right song was for that moment. And so we were adamant on coming with up-tempo for the second record, especially being at the end of the summer.”

Find a list of all of Young’s upcoming shows at his official website, Brett Young.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond