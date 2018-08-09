Brett Young Still Waiting For the Wedding Presents

Brett Young is reportedly marrying his fiancée, Taylor Mills, later this year, but, perhaps surprisingly, they have yet to receive many wedding presents, at least not so far.

“We haven’t gotten any yet, probably because we haven’t announced a wedding date. Maybe they think we’re full of it and it’s not gonna happen,”Young tells ABC News Radio. “I don’t know. But I get some great fan mail, and we do get gifts every once in awhile, but nothing specific to the wedding yet.”

The fan mail often includes Young’s favorite drink, and his candy of choice.

“I think most people know that I like whiskey, and most people know that I like Skittles, so I get a lot of whiskey and Skittles.”

The California native just earned his fourth consecutive No. 1 hit, with “Mercy,” the final single from his self-titled debut record. Although Young is grateful for the success, he’s more thankful that he has someone who will help him celebrate his victories.

“I think No. 1s are never going to get old,” Young acknowledges. “They’re always one of the most exciting things in this business, but if I didn’t have her to share it with, it wouldn’t mean anything.”

Young and Mills have yet to announce a wedding date, but he does hint that the wedding will take place this year, likely in the fall.

“She’s working really hard to plan the wedding and I’ve volunteered to stay out of the way unless she really needs my help with something, and I think we’ve found a good balance there,” Young says of the nuptials. “She’s basically killing it; I’ve never thought of wedding planning as full-time job, especially for the bride and the groom, but it takes up way more time than my job.

“We’re working on it, and we’ve figured out that before we nail down the location and the date, there’s really not much more we can do, so we’re trying to get that done here really quick,” he adds. “My schedule is so busy, looking like it’s probably going to be November.”

Young is playing fairs and festivals this summer, and will then join Midland in serving as the opening act on Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes Tour this fall. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at BrettYoungMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond