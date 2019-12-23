Brett Young Reveals New Photo of Sleeping 2-Month-Old Daughter Presley

Brett Young’s daughter Presley is almost two months old, and Young is celebrating the milestone with a new photo of his baby girl. Young posted a photo of his firstborn on social media, showing the infant sleeping while her father looked at her lovingly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on Dec 21, 2019 at 5:58pm PST

“Daddy’s little girl,” Young captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hopefully if Presley was sleeping, so was Young’s wife, Taylor. The “Catch” singer previously praised his wife for all she does for their little girl, which he admitted was way more than he could do, at least right now.

“I’m embarrassed at how little work I not just do, but can do,” Young admitted. “The baby needs Mama all the time, and so what I’m learning, it’s kind of a cool thing to learn, is a year ago, well, a little more than a year, we got married. And newlywed advice was ‘Yes, ma’am. Yes ma’am. Yes ma’am.’ Well, that’s becoming the best advice for me as a dad as well.”

Young might be tired, but he is madly in love with the child who made him a father.

“It’s the absolute best thing that ever happened to us,” Young told PopCulture.com. “If I were to complain about sleep right now, I’d feel guilty, because my wife is sleeping much less than me. We’re on cloud nine, and we’re figuring it out, and very blessed.”

Young has not only fallen in love with Presley, but he has also fallen more in love with his wife of one year.

“If you read my post when Presley was born, I said my wife was a superhero, and moms are superheroes,” said the California native. “I didn’t know it could be more true but I felt it in that moment, watching her over the last three weeks take to motherhood, like somebody who’s done it for her whole life … she’s good. She’s up all night. She’s breastfeeding. She’s not sleeping. She’s figuring out what cry means what, and she’s doing it with grace. She’s good. She probably would like a couple hours of sleep right now.”

Young will hit the road next year on his The Chapters Tour, where he hints he might bring his family out for at least some of the dates.

“That’ll probably be the first tour where we start testing the baby on the road,” said the California native. “I don’t know if it will be that [first] weekend or not. But the crib is on the bus. We have to transition from bassinet to crib in the house, before we try crib on the bus.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller