Brett Young Opens up About Life With 1-Month-Old Daughter Presley Elizabeth

It’s been a little more than a month since Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their first child, daughter Presley Elizabeth into the world, and the couple is smitten with their little girl. Young recently opened up about life as a father, and how they are adjusting to being a family of three.

“She’s such a calm and sweet girl and we are in love with getting to know her more and more every day,” Young told PEOPLE. “Presley’s first month has been the most incredibly life-changing experience for both of us. Somehow, it has flown by, but at the same time, we can’t remember a day when she wasn’t here with us.”

The couple hired someone to write part of the lyrics to “In Case You Didn’t Know” in Presley’s nursery.

“We had a local Nashville artist come paint a mural on her nursery wall with a quote to Brett’s song along with some sweet pea flowers,” Taylor revealed. “Painted on the wall above her crib it says, ‘In case you didn’t know / baby I’m crazy ’bout you.’”

Young might be new to being a parent, but he calls his role as a father the best part of his life.

“It’s the absolute best thing that ever happened to us,” Young told PopCulture.com. “If I were to complain about sleep right now, I’d feel guilty, because my wife is sleeping much less than me. We’re on cloud nine, and we’re figuring it out, and very blessed.”

The California native might love being a dad, but he isn’t quite able to articulate those feelings, at least not as well as he would like.

“The crazy thing is, I make a living on words as a songwriter,” Young acknowledged. “When my daughter was born, she came out, and all of the things you’re afraid of, like ‘Are they going to take breath?’ Are their eyes and ears going to work?’ – she came out, took this big breath and cried, opened her eyes and looked right at me, and all of this weight came off. This idea of a person became a reality really quickly.”

“I’m not a manly man, like a tough guy, but this animal, carnal need to protect this child came over me,” he added. “I felt like a dad immediately. It was a really cool experience.”

