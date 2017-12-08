Brett Young Releases ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video

N E W // M U S I C // V I D E O 🎄

Brett Young is having quite the year — the country singer released his debut studio album in February and earned his first two No. 1 hits with “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Now the singer is getting into the holiday spirit with the release of a music video to accompany his version of the seasonal hit “O Holy Night.”

Seen on Amazon Music, the video sees a 10-player string section begin the song before Young adds his vocals. The clip gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the track, which also features the singer in the recording booth and working in the studio with producer Dann Huff. The song’s classic arrangement lets Young’s voice shine, and the simple video doesn’t detract from the song’s message.

The singer is currently headlining his CALIVILLE Tour tour with special guest Carly Pearce, and Young was surprised at his show at House Of Blues in Dallas with the news that his current single, “Like I Loved You,” is gold-certified.

BMLG Records President/EVP Big Machine Label Group Jimmy Harnen surprised Young onstage to present him with a plaque commemorating the news. The single is currently Top 5 and climbing the charts.

