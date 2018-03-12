Watch Brett Young’s Video For His Latest Single, ‘Mercy’

Brett Young might me madly in love and planning a wedding to his fiancee, Taylor Mills, but the video for his latest single, “Mercy,” is filled with plenty of heartbreak.

The video for the song, which says, “So if you’re gonna break my heart, just break it / And if you’re gonna take your shot, then take it / Take it / If you made up your mind, then make it / Make this fast / If you ever loved me /Have mercy,” shows Young waiting for the woman he loves to break his heart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m doing my version of acting,” Young says of the video. “We picked a really, really cool place to shoot and that kind of tells a lot of the story itself. And so, what we wanted to do is just tell the story of a relationship where it’s seemingly good all the time but just like everybody who’s been in one of those knows, behind the scenes it’s not all the time. And one location it’s just a house in Los Angeles but the other one is a very ethereal and kind of dreamlike, and so it’ll flash from her doing something in the house to doing that exact same thing with those exact same props in this other setting.

“But it’s a very haunting and kind of all too familiar story,” adds Young. “And it’s pretty much the same story that the song tells but with just a little bit of image to attach to it.”

“Mercy” is the fourth, and most likely final single from Young’s self-titled freshman album. The 36-year-old reveals he is working on his sophomore record, which will show more of his musical influences.

“I grew up listening to soul music and R&B music,” says Young. “So, it won’t be melodic and it won’t be lyric, but there’ll be some production stuff where you can hear a little bit of a throwback thing. That’s what my parents played at my house growing up. That was very impressionable for me growing up as a music fan. The songs are similar.”

Download “Mercy” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: YouTube