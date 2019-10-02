Brett Young’s Loyalty to the Los Angeles Dodgers Runs in His Family

Brett Young’s love of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs in his family. As the singer’s beloved baseball team heads into the playoffs, Young will undoubtedly be glued to his TV. In fact, Young initially planned on being a professional baseball player, until an elbow injury derailed those plans. Still, he remains an avid fan, and is eager to cheer his favorite team to hopefully another appearance in the World Series.

“I’m a diehard Dodgers fan,” Young shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “My dad has been a Dodgers fan for 60 years, since he was eight years old. He was just telling a story the other day about when they won the series in ’59 he was riding his – let me get this sentence right cause I think it’s the most old fashioned sentence on the planet and I love it. He said, ‘I was riding my 10-speed around Long Beach listening to Dodgers’ games on my transistor radio, and I’ve been a fan ever since.’

“We just got to be on the field the other day, me and my dad playing catch on the field of Dodger Stadium,” he continued. “It never stops being like the most special thing on the planet for me to share being a Dodgers fan with my dad. And this is the third year in a row they’ve had a phenomenal team and so I’m just hoping they can take this momentum into the playoffs and finish this one.”

Young, who attended both Ole Miss and Fresno State on a baseball scholarship, was heartbroken when he realized his injury was career-ending. While he now has no regrets about the way his life turned out, he admits he still feels a twinge of sadness that he didn’t get to pursue his first love.

“There’s a little bit of me that wishes I was out there,” Young conceded. “But I think I would feel guilty to regret or feel bad about what ended up going down. I’m so blessed to get to do what I get to do. And I never thought that like the first time I threw off the mound at Dodger Stadium would be because I sing.

“But that’s the way it worked out and I still got to,” he added, “and there are people that dream of that all the time. So I feel very blessed. I miss it, but I get to be so close to it now with so many professional athletes that are fans of music. So I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic