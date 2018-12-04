Listen to Brett Young’s ‘Catch’ From Upcoming ‘Ticket to L.A.’ Album

Brett Young is sharing an acoustic version of one of the songs, “Catch,” from his upcoming Ticket to L.A. album. The record is scheduled for a Dec. 7 release.

“Catch,” which says, “I thought that I’d catch a buzz, catch a game / Catch up with the boys the same old thing / Catch a cab back to my place / But then I saw your face / Now you got me trying to / Catch you a ride, catch your name / Catch a spark and start a flame,” might have been inspired by Young’s new wife, Taylor Mills.

“‘Catch’ is about that person who comes along when you least expect it and completely changes all your plans,” Young said of the song, which he wrote with Ashley Gorley and Ross Copperman. “I think most of us have felt that way at some point – being so captivated by someone that nothing else seems to matter, so I hope fans can really connect with this one.”

The 37-year-old celebrated four No. 1 singles from his self-titled freshman debut, including the heartbreaking “Like I Loved You,” and his most recent hit, “Mercy.” But Young promised that his sophomore album would have more uptempo songs, in part because he’s finally married to the love of his life.

“I think we kind of got away with one with the first record,” Young told PopCulture.com.

“We put out a lot of mid-tempo and ballads, in terms of going to radio, and that wasn’t on purpose. We just wanted to pick what we felt like the right song was for that moment. And so we were adamant on coming with up-tempo for the second record, especially being at the end of the summer,” he added.

Young’s current single, “Here Tonight,” is a good indication of what the rest of Ticket to L.A. sounds like.

“‘Here Tonight’ is about those moments, if you’re lucky enough to have them in your life, that are so good that you wish they could last forever,” Young said. “It’s very light – intentionally – and sonically it’s very upbeat.”

“That doesn’t exist as much on the first album, so I wanted to showcase a bit more versatility this time around,” added the California native. “I think it’s the perfect way to cap off the summer.”

Pre-order Ticket to L.A., and find a list of all of his upcoming shows, at BrettYoungMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Slaven Vlasic