Watch Brett Eldredge Perform ‘The Long Way’ on ‘GMA’

Brett Eldredge stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to perform his latest single, “The Long Way,” and the singer charmed the audience as he performed the swooning love song.

The track comes from Eldredge’s recently released self-titled album, which the singer will support with a headlining tour next year.

After the performance, Eldredge tweeted about his morning, sharing a snap of Times Square featuring a billboard advertising his appearance on the show.

“Woahhhhh, what up time square!!?” he wrote. “Thanks @goodmorningamerica.”

While the holidays are almost here, Eldredge won’t be taking much of a break from music, with the singer recently telling Taste of Country that his family often finds him singing on Christmas.

“I would look down from the choir loft and see my whole family and they’re all looking up there, smiling and crying and just loving that moment every year,” Eldredge said, recalling a tradition in which he would sing “O Holy Night” after sneaking into the church choir every year, which he’s been doing since he was young.

“Now, some Christmas mornings I’ll sit by the tree and sing with my guitar.”

Photo Credit: ABC