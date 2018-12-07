Watch Brett Eldredge’s Soulful ‘The First Noel’ Performance

Brett Eldredge has the perfect song to get fans into the Christmas spirit. The Illinois native released an a cappella version of the traditional carol, “The First Noel,” set to the backdrop of a stunning candlelit church.

“We wanted to show how we are all going through life searching for peace,” Eldredge told Esquire of the making of the video. “And the [simple] message of this song can bring us all together, in one place.”

“We set up a microphone in this beautiful, historic church, as some of my closest team and friends sat in the pews,” he continued. “I sang the song a capella, with words echoing up and down the halls. It was truly a magical experience and one the rawest performances I’ve ever been a part of.”

Eldredge released the deluxe version of his 2016 holiday Glow album this year, adding five new songs, including the a cappella version of “The First Noel” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”

“I love Christmas music,” he told PopCulture.com. “It is a huge passion of mine and this record has a classic feel to it that I always wanted to make, and these new songs that we recorded for Glow are really special. I just can’t wait for everybody to hear it.”

Much like when Eldredge recorded the original Glow, the singer-songwriter went into the studio to record the new tracks during summer – but he still found a way to get into the holiday spirit.

“I remember when we were recording the first original batch of songs for Glow, I brought in some whiskey and I wore a tux, or I wore a suit, I think,” Eldredge told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I wanted to get in that crooner, kind of classic warmth vibe, I think just kind of going there. We had some lights in the studio but it’s not really hard ’cause I think, if you always remember the kid, that is in you and go and look back and remembering that feeling you had when you were waking up at 6 a.m. to wake your parents up, to open presents or just the experience of all that.

“If you can remember that part of you and how it makes you feel and the music, I think you can always get in that place,” he added. I think the music always takes me back to that warm fuzzy feeling.”

Eldredge has a few more dates on his Christmas tour on the calendar. See a list of all of his upcoming shows, and purchase Glow, by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / John Shearer