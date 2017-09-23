Watch: Brett Eldredge Serenades His ‘Sunshine’ Edgar

Brett Eldredge fans know just how much the singer loves his dog, Edgar, and the country crooner proved it once again with his latest social media video.

In the clip, Eldredge serenades Edgar with a rendition of “You Are My Sunshine,” cuddling his pup as he sings him the sweet song.

Eldredge shared the clip to multiple social media platforms Thursday, although the video has gone massively viral on Facebook, accumulating nearly six million views as of Friday afternoon.

“Please don’t take my sunshine away…,” the singer captioned the moment.

The country star’s smooth vocals and near-flawless delivery are on full display in the clip, as well as his obvious love for man’s best friend.

Eldredge is currently on the road performing, and Edgar has been his near-constant companion during touring life.

Fans have been sharing their reactions to the clip in the comments, and it’s safe to say plenty of them have fallen even more in love with the singer after watching the mini serenade.

“This is the most attractive thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in the history of forever,” wrote one person, with another adding, “I’m dying right now. I even teared up a bit. Love that song from my childhood.”

“I love the way you love your dog,” added a third. “They bring so much more joy to our lives than we bring to theirs … even with everything we give and do for them. Our dog is our life and our whole world.”

