Brett Eldredge Confirms Second Christmas Album

It’s no secret that Brett Eldredge is a huge fan of Christmas, and the singer released his debut holiday album, Glow, in 2016. Now, Eldredge has confirmed that he’ll be following that with another holiday project, telling Nash Country Daily that he has “expanded” on the original Glow.

Earlier this month, Eldredge teased the upcoming project in a video posted to his Instagram page, with the singer sharing a clip of Christmas music playing in a recording studio as a notepad reading “Glow 2.0” was visible.

“Still glowing,” he wrote in the caption along with a Santa emoji.

Despite the notepad, Eldredge revealed that he’s not sure Glow 2.0 will be the title of the new album.

“I don’t even know if it’s called Glow 2.0,” the 32-year-old shared. “I’m expanding on Glow. The whole idea of recording a Christmas record was something that was always a dream of mine, but recording it in a way where it was the classics, the big-band way. Doing it in New York, recording these songs, sipping on whiskey and living that big-band lifestyle in New York was a dream.”

Like he did with the original Glow, the “Lose My Mind” singer recorded the new album in New York City.

“I want to expand on it, so I went back with the same guys that we made the original Glow record with, and we started recording in New York again,” Eldredge explained. “I stayed in New York and lived there for several days again and just got in that environment and the music turned out magic again. Just hearing those horns and the strings and being there, just feeling that—it’s a recording process and a feeling of making music that I’ve never really had. It’s just incredible.”

“So Glow 2.0, whatever you want to call it—I haven’t named it yet. That’s just what I wrote on the spur of the moment, but it kinda had a ring to it, so you never know, but it’s gonna be coming. Get ready for Christmas.”

The original Glow includes holiday standards like “White Christmas,” “Silent Night” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and while Eldredge hasn’t yet revealed any of the songs on his upcoming project, it’s likely there will be some classics thrown in as well.

And while Glow didn’t contain any original material, it’s possible that its successor just might, though it seems we’ll have t wait until the holidays to find out.

