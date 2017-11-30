Brett Eldredge Wins Over New Fans During His Christmas Tree Lighting Performance

NBC put its tumultuous day behind it for its annual Christmas at Rockefeller Center special, and one performer impressed more than others.

Country artist Brett Eldredge has been making the holiday special rounds to perform tracks from his Christmas album Glow, and his appearance at the ceremony won him a ton of new fans.

Eldredge, 31, graced the stage in New York City and delivered his take on “Winter Wonderland.” Viewers were surprised how much the singer sounded like Frank Sinatra, especially since the song had very little country influence in its presentation.

Plus, many were just impressed at his smooth wardrobe, which included an eye-catching velvet jacket.

“I don’t know who Brett Eldredge is, but his performance is the best so far,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer added, “Okay this guy Brett Eldredge is a country singer?? [I] didn’t get that vibe at all, but wow I’m in love. Great performance!”

