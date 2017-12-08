Brett Eldredge Still Hard at Work During Christmas Season

The holiday season is here, but that doesn’t mean Brett Eldredge will be slowing down.

The country singer explained to Taste of Country that while he enjoys spending time with his family during the holidays, it’s those very people that encourage him to keep singing on Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eldredge shared that every year at his family church, he would sneak into the choir to sing “O Holy Night,” which he has been doing since he was young.

“They got so mad at me,” the singer exaggerated when he said he tried to have a conversation about breaking the tradition.

“I would look down from the choir loft and see my whole family and they’re all looking up there, smiling and crying and just loving that moment every year,” Eldredge recalled. “Now, some Christmas mornings I’ll sit by the tree and sing with my guitar.”

The singer is quite a fan of the Christmas season, sharing that he’s been listening to classics from artists like from Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Bing Crosby for months and that his house is fully decorated for the season.

“I told my mom what kind of vibe I like and she totally delivered,” he said. “It’s kind of a class, Rat Pack Christmas vibe. She knocked it out.”

In 2016, Eldredge released a holiday album, Glow, and shared that since he enjoys the season so much, he was thrilled to finally record the album.

“Christmas is far and away my favorite holiday and recording the music for Glow was a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been inspired for this record from a very young age, and I dreamt of the day I could record all these classic songs that I’ve loved since I was a little kid. I think we found a little magic on this album and Christmas is all about magic!”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com