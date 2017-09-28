Brantley Gilbert’s Wife Shows off Baby Bump

Brantley Gilbert wrapped up his Devil Don’t Sleep tour in Raleigh, North Carolina this weekend, and wife Amber was there to celebrate. She and her seven-month baby bump joined him on stage at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Look at them!!!❤️🤰🏻 photo credit: @lukebryangirl247 A post shared by Brantley Gilbert Fan (@bg_hellonwheels85) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

In an Instagram photo posted by a fan, Brantley is giving his pregnant wife a kiss on the head as she smiles in jeans and a white T-shirt for fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Due Nov. 17, Baby Gilbert is a boy and will be the couple’s first child. It’s been a long road for the Gilberts, who said they have been trying to get pregnant since they married in June 2015.

“I’m not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby,” Brantley told PEOPLE when they announced their pregnancy in May. “I’m pretty good around other folks now, but when I’m by myself, if I look at one of the pictures from the doctor’s office, I lose a few tears.”

“We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF,” he said at the time. “I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.”

Amber was hesitant to start IVF, so they held out hope for a while longer. Then when Brantley was on the road one day, she surprised him.

“She handed me a box and there were three pregnancy tests in there and all of them were positive,” Brantley said. “I think I stared at it for at least two minutes without saying anything because I was literally in shock. We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many, many prayers.”

Brantley says he can’t wait to be a dad. “This Dec. 18 will be five years without drinking for me,” he said. “I got a long way away from the things that I was raised to prioritize: being a husband and a good father. Coming back to that and this happening, especially unexpectedly … My heart just feels full.”

He’s already been lucky enough to spend some time with his son, as he said in an interview with his label, BLMG, that he loves to feel the baby kick.

“It’s got to where I can feel him every now and then, like if he moves she’ll call me in there and then I’ll put my hand on her belly and I’ll wait for like 30 minutes and he don’t move at all,” he tells BMLG. “But there’s been a couple times when I’ve caught him moving. It’s awesome, man, we’re excited. We can’t wait.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com