Brantley Gilbert’s Bus Catches Fire

Brantley Gilbert and his band and crew are, thankfully, fine after Gilbert’s bus caught fire. The singer shared the news on social media, along with a video of the bus in flames, with Gilbert’s “Hell on Wheels” playing in the background.

Hey y’all…. adding pyro back into the set…. working out details now… In all seriousness…. thankful no one was injured…. bus drivers are safe…. I’m safe…. see y’all back on the road soon…. pic.twitter.com/goIq7UPQKk — Brantley Gilbert (@BrantleyGilbert) March 12, 2018

Gilbert didn’t reveal where he was when the bus fire occurred. He is currently on his The Ones That Like Me Tour, although he didn’t have a tour date scheduled over the weekend.

“I want[ed] to call it something that speaks to what this tour is: a chance for me to get together with all the people out there who get this music, who believe in these songs and live their lives just like the people back home do,” Gilbert says of his current trek. “We are all proud Americans, who try to stand up and do the right thing. That isn’t marketing, that’s life – and that’s what my music is made of.”

While the bus fire is certainly a setback, there’s still plenty that is going well for the singer. Gilbert and his wife, Amber Cochran, welcomed their first child, son Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert, into the world in November. Gilbert, whose latest album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, was released in early 2017, hints that his next record might be an acoustic one.

Gilbert’s next show is scheduled for March 23 in Kissimmee, Fla. A list of all of Gilbert’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/BrantleyGilbert