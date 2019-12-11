‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special’ TV Show to Air Again in December

If you missed Brad Paisley‘s recent TV show, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, you’re in luck! Plans have just been announced for the show — which first aired on Tuesday, Dec. 3 on ABC — to air again later this month, this time on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special had more than six million viewers its first time around, making it one of the most-watched shows of the evening. Several celebrities joined Paisley during the episode, including Tim McGraw, Peyton Manning, Kelsea Ballerini, the Jonas Brothers, Hootie & the Blowfish, The Bachelor‘s Chris Harrison, and Carrie Underwood, with Underwood’s skit among one of the fan favorites.

In Underwood’s skit with Paisley, called “Mud on the Tires,” she went off-road mudding with Paisley while driving his truck, an experience Paisley can laugh about now, even though he wasn’t initially sure if he would make it out alive.

“I had no idea how that would go on paper,” Paisley conceded to Billboard. “I had no clue there was this trailer park, screaming banshee, hillbilly, crazy woman inside. The funniest image to me is the stunt driver on hold on the sidelines, holding a blonde wig, ready to go if she’s not comfortable – and boy we didn’t need him.

“She was so fired up about doing this, and it was neat to watch her take the reins of something like this and really unleash that personality in a great way,” he continued. “We’re dear old friends and at this point I would think it’s hard to surprise people with what she is capable of. I think we did it on the show.”

The special earned rave reviews from fans, including McGraw. McGraw appeared both as a potential fill-in for Paisley, after Manning claimed Paisley wasn’t performing well enough, as well as a flirty interest with Paisley’s real-life wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who was auditioning to be Paisley’s mother.

“So proud of [Brad Paisley],” McGraw posted. “He absolutely nailed it last night!!! “Not only a great friend, but one of the best people I know Love ya my brother!”

Segments from Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special can also be found on YouTube. It is also available, in its entirety, on ABC.com and the ABC app.

