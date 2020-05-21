Brad Paisley Shares Some Advice for the Class of 2020

Brad Paisley has done his best to connect with fans during the coronavirus pandemic, performing at-home shows and getting in touch with them online, including crashing some Zoom calls. On Friday, Paisley performed a full concert as part of the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, and during the middle of his set, the singer stopped to offer some advice to the class of 2020. In a spoken word interlude during his song "Letter to Me," Paisley said, "I don’t really know what to say to the class of 2020."

"I've said this in concert a lot where I sing this song and I say the phrase that high school is not the best years of your life," he continued. "I gotta imagine that's absolutely more true than ever this year. You're missing out on a lot and I don't know how we'll ever repay you for what's been robbed from you, like prom and graduation and one last goodbye with your friends all in the same room. But my advice to you is make this a better world. It will be yours. It is yours. You can do better than we have. Fix this. Do things that make the world better." He shared a video of the moment on Instagram, writing, "Letter To...the class of 2020: this isn’t fair. You’ve been robbed of so much. But it’s your world now. Do better than we have."

Paisley's performance was his first in the same room as his band in several months. During the show, the singer played a full slate of hits including "Crushin’ It," "Ticks," "Perfect Storm," "Water," "This Is Country Music," "Mud On The Tires," "Then," "She’s Everything," "Last Time For Everything," "American Saturday Night," "Country Nation," "The Nervous Breakdown," "I’m Gonna Miss Her," "Letter To Me," "Riverbank," "Old Alabama," "Alcohol" and his new single, "No I in Beer." He also connected with fans during the show via video chat, sharing a clip of himself chatting with fans on a giant Zoom call. "Friday’s 60ft concert video wall really took zoom calls to the next level," he wrote. "Might have to do these on the road even when this is all over! And yes, we needed more confetti."

"Tonight was amazing – it felt so good being back with the band and playing for our fans," Paisley added in a statement. "While I can’t wait to perform on a stage with a live audience again, I hope you all enjoyed the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions show and are staying safe."