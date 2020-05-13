Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum to Reunite With Bands for Live Performances Friday

Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum are reuniting with their bands, and in Lady A's case, each other, for the first time since the beginning of quarantine on Friday, with both acts set to perform for Bud Light's Bud Light Seltzer Sessions. The weekly music event takes place every Friday in May at 9 p.m. ET and will feature the two acts performing with their bands under social distancing recommendations. The show will stream from the Bud Light YouTube channel in benefit of the American Red Cross.

Paisley has spent his quarantine crashing fans' Zoom calls, as well as delivering several televised performances, both solo and with his band, albeit remotely. Paisley recently released his new single, "No I in Beer," and performed the song on The Tonight Show this week. "I’m anxious to get back with my band, it’s been a long 9 weeks since the last time we played and I love that my friends from Bud Light have invited us to get back together for the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions – with proper social distancing, of course," he said in a statement. "It’s going to be a fun night of music and fan interaction. So if you want to see our tour – here’s your chance. I can’t wait!"

(Photo: Bud Light)

Lady Antebellum has also given several televised performances in which members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have all performed from their respective homes. The trio has performed for ACM Presents: Our Country, CMT GIANTS: Kenny Rogers and One World: Together at Home and most recently brought their new single, "Champagne Night," to The Tonight Show. "We’ve been itching to safely play together again. So saying we're really excited that it’s finally going to happen this Friday is an understatement!" the band said. "It’ll look a little different than ‘normal’ so we can socially distance, but that won’t stop us from having a blast for our Bud Light Seltzer Session."

Both Paisley and Lady Antebellum were scheduled to hit the road beginning this month, but the coronvirus pandemic has forced both acts to halt those plans. Paisley was to begin his 2020 World Tour on May 15 in Concord, California, while Lady A's Ocean 2020 Tour was slated for a May 21 start in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Paisley's website currently has him scheduled to resume shows on Aug. 22 and the Ocean 2020 Tour now has a planned July 2 start date.