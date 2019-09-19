Brad Paisley Announces TV Special With Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and More

Brad Paisley might not be hosting the CMA Awards this year with Carrie Underwood, but the two will still reunite on the small screen in 2019. Paisley just announced he will host and serve as executive producer on a one-hour TV special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, with Underwood, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Peyton Manning scheduled to appear.

“Wait, I thought it was called the Brad Paisley Special. Who added the ‘Thinks He’s’? Oh well, I’m still psyched,” Paisley quipped in a statement.

“I am so excited for Brad to be able to turn this fun, down-home country idea into a reality on ABC,” added Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “We all know him as an award-winning country superstar, and now we get the chance to see his comedic talents as he brings this variety special to life with the help of an incredible roster of A-list talent.”

Paisley has hosted the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood for 11 years in a row, but was removed from the lineup this year. Instead, Underwood will serve as the host of the show, with help by country music icons Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch. https://t.co/IHuX1GnhQi — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 19, 2019

“As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” Paisley posted after the news was announced.

Paisley is back at radio with his second single, “My Miracle,” from an upcoming new album.

“I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Paisley said of the song, which he co-wrote with hit tunesmith, Gary Nicholson. “I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for, she is my worst critic typically, but in this case I think I got it right.”

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will be filmed at Nashville’s War Auditorium, and will air on ABC. A specific air date has yet to be announced. Paisley has several more shows on his ongoing World Tour. Find dates, and download or stream “My Miracle,” by visiting his website.

