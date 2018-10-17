Bobby Bones ‘Shocked’ Tinashe Was Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tinashe is the latest contestant eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, a surprising dismissal since the singer had some of the highest scores of the season. Fellow contestant Bobby Bones, who only scored a 20 in Monday night’s dance, admits he was surprised by the elimination.

“I was shocked,” Bones told AccessOnline.com. “I guess it shows you that it’s about the people. I don’t know what the people are connecting with. We’re all out here giving it all we have. I hated to see her go. She was the best dancer on the show. I don’t know what else to say. She was the best dancer on the show. So we’re shocked.”

Bones and his partner, Sharna Burgess, danced to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” with Lindsay Stirling for trios night. The duo revealed that for their next dance, they will perform “The Little Mermaid” for Disney night.

So much fun. Thank you Dancing With The Stars for letting me live my best life. And thanks to my partners @sharnaburgess and @lindseystirling . And thanks to you guys mostly! Next week, I’m Prince Eric and we dance to Little Mermaid. pic.twitter.com/qe6YbqNJTp — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 16, 2018

“So much fun,” Bones shared on social media. “Thank you Dancing With The Stars for letting me live my best life. And thanks to my partners @sharnaburgess and @lindseystirling. And thanks to you guys mostly! Next week, I’m Prince Eric and we dance to Little Mermaid.”

“It’s going to be really really beautiful, and I’m really excited to create it,” hinted Burgess.

The iHeartRadio host, who is rumored to be dating his Burgess, has nothing but praise for his professional dancing partner, whom he says has figured how the best way to help him learn new dances, week after week.

“I feel accomplished because I have a teacher that has learned how to teach me,” Bones told Hollywood Life. “That’s the great thing about Sharna, she has figured out my odd style of learning, which isn’t the style of normal dancers.”

Bones is continuing to host his radio show while on DWTS, resulting in plenty of sleepless nights and cross-country flights. But the Arkansas native boasts that Burgess is working just as hard as he is.

Last night I took an overnight flight home to get back to do the radio show. And @SharnaBurgess worked all night in a parking lot in LA creating our next dance . Grind Don’t Stop!!!!!! Love it . #work — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 16, 2018

“Last night I took an overnight flight home to get back to do the radio show,” Bones shared on Twitter. “And @SharnaBurgess worked all night in a parking lot in LA creating our next dance. Grind Don’t Stop!!!!!! Love it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Theo Wargo