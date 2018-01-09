Bobby Bones Announces Red Hoodie Comedy Tour

Nashville-based radio personality Bobby Bones has announced his Red Hoodie Comedy Tour, sharing the news on his website this week.

Bones will be bringing his brand of stand-up comedy to 14 cities in the United States beginning in March, with musical support from country singer Brandon Ray and an opening comedy set by The Bobby Bones Show‘s Mike D.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. on BobbyBonesComedy.com. Last year, Bones sold out 20 shows on his Funny & Alone Tour and will return this year with a fresh batch of jokes.

“I can’t wait to get back out and meet all my people. And tell lots of jokes,” Bones said, via Music Row. “Some people have asked ‘Why the red hoodie?’ One, I didn’t want to have to dress up. And two, all red hoodies and red t-shirts sold on the tour will help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. So yeah. Can’t wait.”

See the full list of tour dates below.

3/17/18 Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO

3/30/18 Golden Nugget Casino Las Vegas, NV*

3/31/18 Tower Theatre Fresno, CA

4/6/18 Paramount Theatre Charlottesville, VA

4/7/18 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA

4/13/18 Kiva Auditorium Albuquerque, NM

5/11/18 Jefferson Theatre Beaumont, TX

5/12/18 Joy Theater New Orleans, LA

5/18/18 Paramount Theatre Austin, TX

5/19/18 Wichita Falls Memorial Auditorium Wichita Falls, TX

6/15/18 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

6/16/18 Francis Marion University PAC Florence, SC

6/22/18 Morsani Hall Tampa, FL

6/23/18 Sunrise Theatre Fort Pierce, FL Photo Credit: YouTube / Bobby Bones