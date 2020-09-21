Blanco Brown Thanks Fans Amid Recovery From Recent Crash

On Aug. 31, Blanco Brown was involved in a head-on collision while riding a motorcycle near his home in Atlanta, and the singer has spoken out for the first time since the crash, sharing a message for fans on Instagram last week. On Thursday, Brown posted a now-deleted photo of himself with casts on his arms and holding the helmet he was wearing at the time of the crash, thanking God and the company who made his riding gear for keeping him safe and his family, friends and fans for their support.

"Firstly, I have to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for sparing my life and keeping me whole!!! The fact that I'm here and still in my right mind is God's proof — I feel so blessed!" the singer wrote, via PEOPLE. "This helmet cushioned my impact and without it things would be more complicated, all my riding gear showed true to its quality @indianmotorcycle. To my fans, friends and family, I love you from the top to the bottom of my heart! I wanna thank everyone for all of the prayers and support! It means the world to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanco Brown (@blancobrown) on Sep 19, 2020 at 7:22am PDT

"I fought for my life, I fought to see all y'alls faces and those smiles again, and I fought to share my purpose... God ain't done with me yet, we're just getting started! #trailertrap #love," he concluded. Over the weekend, Brown shared an additional image of text that read "Gods favor." "Thank y’all for all the prayers!!! #Love," his caption read.

The 35-year-old singer was reportedly in the wrong lane of travel on his motorcycle when he collided with a 1998 Ford Ranger, The Tennessean reported. Brown was unable to provide a statement when officers arrived on the scene and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. He underwent a 12-hour surgery and a statement from his record label shared that he was in the ICU and was expected to undergo further procedures.

Last week, Brown's record label said in an additional statement that the singer had been relocated from the ICU and was expected to make a full recovery.

"Brown has since relocated out of the ICU, following an additional 12-hour plus surgery and is continuing his recovery in the hospital," the statement reas, via Billboard. "His team of doctors do not anticipate Brown requiring any additional surgeries and expect him to make a full recovery. Blanco, his family and his friends wish to express that they have been humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world. They would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for continued prayers for Blanco during this time."