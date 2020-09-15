Blanco Brown Out of ICU After Head-On Collision, Expected to Make a 'Full Recovery'

Singer Blanco Brown has been relocated from the ICU after he was involved in a head-on collision near his home in Atlanta on Aug. 31 and is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries. A statement from Brown's record label shares that he has been moved out of the ICU after an additional surgery stemming from the crash, which occurred while Brown was driving his motorcycle.

"Brown has since relocated out of the ICU, following an additional 12-hour plus surgery and is continuing his recovery in the hospital," the statement reads, via Billboard. "His team of doctors do not anticipate Brown requiring any additional surgeries and expect him to make a full recovery. Blanco, his family and his friends wish to express that they have been humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world. They would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for continued prayers for Blanco during this time."

After the crash, The Tennessean reported that Brown was reportedly in the wrong lane of travel on his motorcycle when he collided with a 1998 Ford Ranger.

Atlanta Police Department public affairs Officer Anthony W. Grant said officers responded to a crash involving injuries at Mays Crossing and Fairburn Road in west Atlanta at 11:18 p.m. at the end of August. Brown was unable to provide a statement at the time and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

At the time of the crash, Brown's record label stated that the singer "suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas." The statement added that "Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time."

Brown, who previously worked as a producer in hip-hop, is so far best known in country music for his hit "The Git Up," which spawned a viral dance craze, spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. His most recent single is "Just the Way," a collaboration with Parmalee. The 35-year-old has released a self-titled country EP and a full-length album, Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs.