Watch Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins Perform ‘Hell Right’ on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton switched from being a coach to a performer on a recent episode of The Voice. The Oklahoma native was joined by his good friend, Trace Adkins, to sing Shelton’s current single, “Hell Right.” The song is from Shelton’s upcoming Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, out on Friday.

The song is one of several new songs Shelton has on Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which will also include new versions of some of his previous hits. Shelton wasn’t sure he wanted to even head back into the studio, but with the massive success of “God’s Country,” if he was going to record more music, there wasn’t any time like the present.

“The first time I ever heard ‘Hell Right,’ [producer] Scott Hendricks sent it over to me — and we had pretty much decided that we were finished recording for a while, and I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Blake told Nash Country Daily. “But he said that HARDY had written a song and he wanted me to hear it, so with the success of ‘God’s Country’ and just knowing how talented that guy is, I thought, ‘Man, I better at least listen to it even though I don’t see myself going in and recording.’

“About three-quarters of the way through the song, I decided, ‘Oh, my God, I’m not done recording. I’ve gotta go cut this song,’” he continued. “It’s just so much fun and just so infectious. It seems like something that would be great to have out this summer, like, ‘Let’s do this thing, let’s get it out now.’ It’s one of the reasons that I’ve been so excited about not releasing an album because it’s awesome to be able to react to great songs and just get ’em out there to the fans.”

Shelton and Adkins weren’t the only performers of the night. Kaleb Lee performed “I Dream in Southern” with Kelly Clarkson, while Australian singer Tones and I performed “Dance Monkey.”

Shelton and Adkins will have plenty more chances to sing “Hell Right” together next year, since they will once again hit the road together. Shelton is taking Adkins, along with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina out for the second year in a row, on his Friends and Heroes Tour. The tour will kick off on Feb. 13. Find dates and venue information at BlakeShelton.com.

