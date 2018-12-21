Blake Shelton Teases NSFW Activity With Gwen Stefani to Ellen DeGeneres

Blake Shelton is clearly not shy when discussing his relationship with Gwen Stefani.

The country music star joined Sandra Bullock for a round of “5 Second Rule” on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared some graphic details about what he and his fellow Voice coach do late at night.

“Sandra, name three things you watch on TV after the kids go to bed,” Ellen DeGeneres asked the Bird Box star. Bullock replied: “Porn, cartoons and cooking shows. Please don’t air this when my kids can see it!”

DeGeneres then shifted to Shelton, asking the same question: “Blake, name three things you do with Gwen after the kids go to bed.”

“Oh, my God. Watch porn, cooking shows and Instagram,” he responded.

The fan-favorite couple first began seeing each other back in 2015 as the No Doubt singer went through her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. The pair share sons Kingston, 12, Zumma, 10, and Apollo,4, Us Weekly writes. At the time, Shelton had just split from his now ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

“There is zero pressure,” Stefani told the TODAY Show‘s Natalie Morales recently about her romance with Shelton. “I think that everybody… when there’s trauma, the way that we had trauma back in the day, like, going through all these hard times to get to a place where you find somebody that’s, like, your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just get through life, I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

She did admit that she thinks about marrying her country music star boyfriend “all the time.” A source previously told the outlet that the couple is determined to “have a child together.”

Another source said: “They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited.”

Until then, Stefani and Shelton keep proving how they stay on each other’s side. Stefani took to her Instagram Story to cheer her boyfriend up after his team lost on the most recent season of The Voice.

Shelton also recently shared his feelings about the relationship on TODAY.

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be,” he said. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody. She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. That’s what Gwen is.”