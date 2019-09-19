Blake Shelton Reveals Gwen Stefani Joined Him in Recording ‘Hell Right’

Blake Shelton is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of his current single, “Hell Right.” In the video, which Shelton posted on social media, the singer reveals that both longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and his beloved dog, Betty, joined him in the studio.

One person that wasn’t in the studio when Shelton recorded his vocals was Trace Adkins, even though the two collaborated on the song.

“When I heard ‘Hell Right’ for the first time, I made it about three-quarters of the way through, and I knew I wanted to record the song, and I instantly knew I wanted Trace on it with me,” Shelton shared in the video. “I haven’t had that feeling since we recorded ‘Hillbilly Bone’ together. There was something about this song that just said, that just screamed Trace Adkins.”

Shelton previously opened up about having Adkins on “Hell Right,” and why it was important for him to include his good friend on the track.

“I wanted him on this record because I knew there was a story to this song, but there was also a personality to the story that he could help amplify and take it to the next level,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “Trace is not only one of my best friends in the world that I would do anything for, he’s also one of my favorite artists in the world and one of the most unique sounding singers that has come through Nashville in the last 30 years. He brings a personality to his recordings that can’t be copied.”

“Hell Right” comes on the heels of Shelton’s previous hit, “God’s Country,” and reminded Shelton of everything he liked about country music.

“The first time I ever heard ‘Hell Right,’ [producer] Scott Hendricks sent it over to me — and we had pretty much decided that we were finished recording for a while, and I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Blake recalled to Nash Country Daily. “But he said that HARDY had written a song and he wanted me to hear it, so with the success of ‘God’s Country’ and just knowing how talented that guy is, I thought, ‘Man, I better at least listen to it even though I don’t see myself going in and recording.’

“About three-quarters of the way through the song, I decided, ‘Oh, my god, I’m not done recording. I’ve gotta go cut this song,’” he continued. “It’s just so much fun and just so infectious. It seems like something that would be great to have out this summer, like, ‘Let’s do this thing, let’s get it out now.’ It’s one of the reasons that I’ve been so excited about not releasing an album because it’s awesome to be able to react to great songs and just get ’em out there to the fans.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christian Petersen