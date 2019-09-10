Blake Shelton Praises Craig Morgan’s New Single About Loss of Son: ‘This Song Deserves to Be No. 1’

Country superstar Blake Shelton is speaking out about Craig Morgan‘s powerful new single, “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” written about the loss of Morgan’s son, Jerry. Morgan released the song a couple weeks ago, with the poignant tune capturing the attention of plenty of fans, including Shelton, who is doing his part to get the song to the top of the charts.

I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on.. Wow @cmorganmusic you blow me away brother.. There’s nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it’s just something you gotta do. https://t.co/QXJ2wiZ4cI — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 9, 2019

“I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on,” Shelton tweeted. “Wow [Craig Morgan], you blow me away brother. There’s nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it’s just something you gotta do.”

When one of Shelton’s followers said, “This could possibly be the best song written in decades. Wow,” Shelton replied by saying, “I agree.. THIS is why I love country music.”

Several hours later, Shelton returned, encouraging fans to do their part to get “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” up the charts.

“Come on everybody this song deserves to be number 1 at least on iTunes,” Shelton urged. “Tweet your friends, tag the song. All people need to do is hear it once. They will want to own it. This song deserves to be recognized.”

Later, the “Hell Right” singer shared a screen shot of “My Father, The Son and The Holy Ghost” sitting at No. 75 on iTunes, encouraging fans to use social media to help the song up the charts.

“Lets go everyone,” Shelton posted. “Tweet your favorite artist to retweet.. 74 spots to go.. We can do this. This is what country music is all about!!!”

Lets go everyone.. Tweet your favorite artist to retweet.. 74 spots to go.. We can do this. This is what country music is all about!!! https://t.co/7Xkfmkz3wy — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 10, 2019

Morgan wrote the song about the tragic loss of his son, Jerry, who passed away at just 19 years old in a drowning accident.

“It was very tough to write,” Morgan acknowledged on Fox & Friends. “It’s tough to perform. In fact, it wasn’t my choice to do this. It just happened, and I do it. I had a very dear friend tell me that you must sing this song. An Opry member told me that. And I hope that through this song, I can encourage other people to stick with their faith, and make it work.”

Download “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin