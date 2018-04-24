Blake Shelton Needles Luke Bryan About Officiating His Wedding

Luke Bryan made the bold claim at the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month that if his good friend Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani ever got married, he’d volunteer to officiate the wedding.

“I’ll do the sermon. The sermon? The service?” Bryan said while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “I would be honored to marry Blake and Gwen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist,” Bryan jokingly added. “Every time I meet Gwen, she’s holding her phone way out here. I’m like, ‘That’s it, she can’t see!’”

Shelton finally responded to the offer on Monday while promoting the latest season of The Voice with Entertainment Tonight. Naturally, he had a well-placed comedic jab ready for Bryan.

“Luke’s not even a legitimate country artist, much less like somebody that can marry people, you know what I’m saying,” Shelton said.

Kelly Clarkson, one of Shelton’s co-hosts on The Voice, joked in the same interview that having either Shelton or Bryan officiate a wedding might not make it “real.”

“If you want [the wedding] to be real, maybe you should get, like, a real [officiant,]” Clarkson said. “Because we thought about Blake doing my husband and I [but] I [wanted] it to be real.”

Shelton admitted in an interview with CMT’s Cody Alan that he often thinks about putting a ring on Stefani’s finger, as the two have been dating since November 2015.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton told Alan at the MGM Grand Arena ahead of the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

It turns out Shelton isn’t the only one in the couple thinking about wedding plans. Stefani said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she thinks about it, even if she played coy throughout the television personality’s questions.

“What do you think I should do about it?” Stefani asked.

“I think you should get married,” DeGeneres said. The audience erupted into applause as Stefani giggled nervously.

“What are you doing?!” she said. “My god!” However, she didn’t offer a firm answer one or the other. “I love weddings,” she admitted. “The kids love him.”

“Alright, well just think about it,” DeGeneres said. “There’s no rush.”

“I do, I think about it all the time,” Stefani confessed.