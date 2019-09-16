Blake Shelton Jokes About Having Twins With Gwen Stefani on Twitter

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still very much in love, but have yet to tie the knot, or reveal if they want to have children together. Stefani, who has three sons from her first marriage (to Gavin Rossdale), announced the return of her Harajuku Mini fashion line for children with global retailer, Target, and Shelton couldn’t help getting fans in a frenzy with his comment on Twitter.

ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!! https://t.co/pgCRZOwg3S — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 15, 2019

“Super excited have [Harajuku Mini] back in [Target],” Stefani wrote, using the hashtags #hurrygrabit and #kawaii, along with a series of clapping hands emojis.

Shelton replied by retweeting his girlfriend’s announcement, adding, “ohhhhhh [Gwen Stefani] this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!”

The couple began dating in 2015, after meeting on The Voice, and have been plagued by rumors about them since the beginning, not that Shelton minds.

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight.

“If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have,” he continued. “I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better.”

Shelton and Stefani might not be adding a baby or two to their relationship, but they’re about to spend even more time together. The couple will return together for Season 17 of The Voice, with Stefani filling the seat left vacant when Adam Levine left.

“I have to say that it worries me not having Adam there, because he’s been there from the beginning,” Shelton previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It would freak me out if Carson [Daly] left; we were the three that have been there all along, and it’s just odd to be honest with you. The one thing that makes it better and okay is that they brought Gwen in. Not just because Gwen’s and my relationship – it’s because she’s a veteran of that show. Also, she’s familiar with it, gets it, and that made me feel better.”

Season 17 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

