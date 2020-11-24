Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Release Performance Video for 'Happy Anywhere'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have returned with another music video for their recent collaboration "Happy Anywhere," sharing a performance video for the song on Monday, Nov. 23. The video was filmed for Shelton's drive-in event this summer, where Stefani appeared as a special guest. Shelton's event kicked off the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series in July and also featured Trace Adkins.

Shelton and Stefani released "Happy Anywhere" one day before the drive-in broadcast, marking their fourth musical collaboration to date. Written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins, the up-tempo love song is about a rolling stone who doesn't care where they are as long as they have their partner by their side. The song is currently at No. 4 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a statement when the song was released. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."

The newly-engaged couple has now released four videos for the song including its music video, a lyric video, an acoustic video and the new performance video.

"Happy Anywhere" follows the couple's No. 1 collaboration "Nobody But You," though Shelton told PEOPLE, that he and Stefani actually recorded "Happy Anywhere" prior to "Nobody But You."

"'Nobody But You' was a big song for us, but we actually recorded 'Happy Anywhere' before that," he shared. "We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now. We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."

The couple is now in Los Angeles filming the current season of The Voice, which is now airing its knockout rounds. Stefani will take another break from the show next season, and her red chair will be filmed by previous judge Nick Jonas along with current judges Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.