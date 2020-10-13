Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani changed up the typical video release order with their current single, "Happy Anywhere," first debuting the music video before following with the song's lyric video a few months later. The clip was released last week and is an animated setup following a truck driving through various scenery. The concept of the video reflects the song's lyrics, which are all about being happy wherever you are as long as the right person is by your side.

"Happy Anywhere" was written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins and is currently in the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton previously said in a statement. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."

Shelton and Stefani originally released "Happy Anywhere" in July along with the song's music video, which featured footage of the couple quarantining together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

"Happy Anywhere" follows their previous duet, "Nobody But You," which spent two weeks at No. 1 earlier this year. "'Nobody But You' was a big song for us, but we actually recorded 'Happy Anywhere' before that," Shelton told PEOPLE. "We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now. We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."

Shelton and Stefani spent the majority of quarantine together in Oklahoma, though they recently relocated to Los Angeles to film the upcoming season of The Voice. "He left to go back to Oklahoma. That’s, like, the first time we've been apart in six months," Stefani told Extra last week. "But to be able to pause for a minute and be there with the boys and be in Oklahoma… he really has a stunning ranch."

She added, "We were a grandma and a grandpa on a farm!"