Watch Blake Shelton Celebrate Christmas With Gwen Stefani’s Children

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are continuing their run as one of the cutest celebrity couples around, with the pair documenting their Christmas celebrations for fans on Instagram.

Shelton celebrated with Stefani and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, with Stefani sharing a Christmas clip of her boys, dressed in festive onesies, running through a wall of wrapping paper to find Shelton and their presents waiting on the other side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The boys first find a Realtree camo-print John Deere Gator for Apollo, to which Kingston shouts, “Oh my gosh, Apollo, look! This is your car!” Seemingly at a loss for words, his youngest brother replies, “Oklahoma!”

#merrychristmas ❤️🎄❤️🙏🏻gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Standing next to them is Shelton, capturing the moment on his own phone.

The proud mom also shared a snap of her boys standing in front of the wrapping paper wall, with her two older sons dressed as lions and 3-year-old Apollo looking every bit the adorable elf. Stefani, who shares her boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, hashtagged both posts with a simple #merrychristmas.

#merrychristmas 🎄❤️🎄🙏🏻 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Shelton and Stefani got into the holiday spirit early this year, releasing their duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” in September. The two have since performed the song on The Voice as well as Stefani’s holiday television special.

Despite their time in the festive mindset, though, Stefani admitted on the Tonight Show that Shelton is “really hard to buy for.”

“I think that’s because he doesn’t fit into any furniture in my house — because he’s too big — I’m getting him a couch,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “That’s going to be his Christmas present. I’m putting it outside because he likes to make fires and things like that. I try to make him feel comfortable in L.A.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com