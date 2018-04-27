Blake Shelton Addresses ‘Fake’ News About Him in Tweet

Blake Shelton is always truthful with his fans, and the singer wants them to know that they can’t believe everything they read.

On April 20, The Voice coach used Twitter to discuss the numerous fake stories about him being shared by the media, calling them “disturbing.”

“Also 99% of the things you read about my on social media or the internet isn’t true,” he wrote. “It’s actually disturbing. I rarely even look at it anymore because I know it’s mostly fake!”

Since Shelton began dating Gwen Stefani, the two have received endless amounts of media coverage, with many of the stories without a grain of truth, as Shelton notes. Reports that the pair are planning to marry or that Stefani is pregnant are not uncommon, as well as various other stories about the country crooner that, according to him, just aren’t true.

Prior to his tweet regarding the news, he warned fans against accounts pretending to be him.

A few days later, Shelton returned to the platform with another pointed remark, this time seemingly shading ex-wife Miranda Lambert amid reports that she is dating musician Evan Felker, who filed for divorce from wife Staci Felker in February.

Felker’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, served as opening act on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour on select dates in early February. A source told Us Weekly that things just “happened” between the pair while Lambert was still technically with now-ex Anderson East.

On April 25, Shelton tweeted, “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

While Shelton didn’t confirm that his tweet was about Lambert, many of his fans assumed that he was discussing the “Tin Man” singer in the message.

