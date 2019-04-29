Blake Shelton on Dating Gwen Stefani: ‘It’s a Rare Thing’ to Go out on a Date

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating for three and a half years, but that doesn’t mean they are spending a lot of time on actual dates. The “God’s Country” singer, who voices the character of Ox, the Mayor of Uglyville in the upcoming UglyDolls movie, reveals that their time together when they aren’t at one of their homes, doesn’t happen often.

“It’s a rare thing for Gwen and I to even get out at all,” Shelton told Extra. “We don’t really get a chance to do anything. One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school — it just never works out for us to all go out.”

Stefani is the mother to three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, from her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale. The boys were fortunate enough to tag along to the recent Los Angeles premiere of the film.

“We get to do it about four or five times a year — this is one of them,” Shelton said, adding, “It’s cool that it’s this project — the kids are super excited about this movie. I’m excited for them, because it’s such a great message … My cool points went up with this one.”

Shelton boasted about what Stefani’s sons knew about UglyDolls, admitting that they already knew more than he did!

“They’re talking to me about scenes that I haven’t seen. I was like, ‘Where’d you see that?’ ‘Oh, it’s on the internet, you tweeted it!’” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s like, ‘I did? What are you talking about?’ So, they’ve been looking forward to it for a long time.”

“There’s one scene that Apollo, the youngest, has watched already about 30 times. It’s on the trailer,” he added. “It’s already fascinating to him.”

The former PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive joked about that title compared to his role in UglyDolls.

“It’s a long fall,” quipped the 42-year-old. “I think this [title] is probably more appropriate than the other one was to begin with, but I got to say, I don’t know who all is involved in the movie. I’ve only worked with the directors and a couple of the producers, but whoever wrote this script, it’s such a great message.

“It’s a great message for kids, it’s a great message for adults too,” he added.

UglyDolls, which also stars Kelly Clarkson, Emma Roberts and Pitbull, hits theaters on May 3.

Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic