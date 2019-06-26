Blake Shelton on Dating Gwen Stefani for Almost 4 Years: ‘It’s Actually Shocking’

Blake Shelton began dating Gwen Stefani in 2015 while both serving as coaches on The Voice – and going through their own painful divorces – never imagining that they would still be going strong almost four years later.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long,” Shelton admitted to PEOPLE. “It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time.”

Stefani will return to The Voice for the upcoming 17th season, replacing Adam Levine, who announced last season would be his last. The former No Doubt singer has already boasted about beating Shelton on social media, but Shelton is looking forward to the friendly competition.

“I’m glad that she’s already feeling competitive,” Shelton said. “Of course, I’m not going to let her win. I’m going to have to win, but I’m going to have to do it in a way that she doesn’t feel like I beat her. I don’t know if that’s possible or not because I definitely don’t want to upset her — that’s not going to pay off for me in the long run. This will be her fourth time on the show, so she’s no stranger to it. She knows what she’s doing.”

The “God’s Country” singer previously hinted that there might be a wedding in the future, and while he refuses to disclose any details, he does say that they are in a good place.

“[Our bond] gets stronger every day,” Shelton conceded. “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere.”

Shelton recently opened up about the ongoing rumors about their relationship, insisting they don’t bother him in the least.

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight.

“If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have,” he continued. “I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better.”

Shelton is grateful for Stefani’s influence in his life, adding that she has made him a better person in every way.

“No matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible,” said the singer, “and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way.’”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Emma McIntyre