Blake Shelton Has More Fun Touring Than Recording, Being on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton released his 11th studio album, Texoma Shore, last month, and is currently on his 13th consecutive season as a coach on The Voice, but for Shelton, performing will always remain his first love.

“Touring is still what I have the most fun with in this business,” he tells Nash Country Daily. “And I try to limit myself to not burn out on it because it’s too important to me, so when I put together a tour, it’s always important to me who’s on it and where we go.

Shelton will hit the road next year on his Country Music Freaks Tour, with Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce joining him on the 14-city run.

“This lineup, I can’t believe it actually worked out, because Brett — his career is blowing up. He’s the new dude in country music that’s taken off, and I couldn’t be happier for him. And man, it’s tough. We wanted a female artist for the tour to represent the girls in country music . . . and we’re so lucky to get Carly, and I can’t thank her enough for signing on for this tour. She’s going to make us look good. And, of course, Trace, I brought him out to keep all of our egos in check because as soon we start having fun and getting a little rowdy out there, he’ll be the one coming in there cranky and grumpy and yelling at us all and make sure that our egos are in check.”

No word if Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, will join him for any of his tour dates next year. The couple currently have a Top 20 holiday hit with “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The song is available for purchase on iTunes.

Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour kicks off on Feb.15 in Tulsa, Okla. A list of all of his upcoming concerts is available on his website.