Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani 'the Most Understanding, Kind-Hearted Person' He's Ever Met

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for almost five years, which means they know a whole lot about each other by now. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Shelton opened up about the couple's relationship, sharing some of the things he loves the most about his rock star girlfriend.

"An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," he said. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day." Over the past four months, the pair has been quarantining at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they've been making the most of their unexpected downtime. "The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," Shelton shared. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."

During their time in Oklahoma, Shelton and Stefani decided to release their duet "Happy Anywhere," which they will release on Friday. The accompanying music video was also filmed at the ranch and features the couple enjoying their everyday lives. "There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," Shelton said. "We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family... just a day in life!"

The Voice coach revealed that the song was actually recorded before their recent duet "Nobody But You," but the pair felt that now was the right time to release the feel-good love song. "'Nobody But You' was a big song for us, but we actually recorded 'Happy Anywhere' before that," Shelton revealed. "We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now. We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."

Shelton and Stefani will perform the new song during Shelton's appearance on Today's Summer 2020 Citi Music Series on Friday during the show's 8:00 a.m. hour. "Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" he said in a statement. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."