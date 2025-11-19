Big Country Music Star Skipping CMA Awards Tonight

The 2025 CMA Awards will be without a major country star.

E! News confirms that Blake Shelton, as well as wife Gwen Stefani, will be skipping tonight’s awards show.

A source told the outlet, “Blake and Gwen will be watching the CMAs on their TV this year.” A reason has not been given, but they have been pretty busy as of late, both together and separately. They’re headlining New Orleans’ Endymion Extravaganza in February, while Stefani recently released new Christmas songs. Shelton, on the other hand, released his newest EP, Stay Country or Die Tryin’, in October and can currently be seen on and executive producing the CBS competition series The Road.

Considering Shelton just released a new EP, it’s a surprise that he’s not attending, but it’s possible that his schedule made it impossible. His most recent award show performance was in May at the American Music Awards, but that performance, along with Stefani’s, received some fan outcry over it being pre-recorded.

While Shelton will not be in attendance, plenty of country superstars will be. Grammy winner Lainey Wilson is hosting country music’s biggest night live from Nashville. Performers include Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Miranda Lambert, among many others. Presenters and special guests include Alison Brown, 9-1-1: Nashville stars Jessica Capshaw, Chris O’Donnell, and LeAnn Rimes, Lady A, Jordan Davis, Brandon Lake, Ella Langley, Steve Martin, Leanne Morgan, and NE-YO.

Tonight’s event marks Wilson’s second time hosting after taking the reins last year. “I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” said Wilson in a statement. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

There will be a lot to look forward to with the CMA Awards, even without a country star as big as Blake Shelton. It all begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also tune in to On the Red Carpet Live at the CMA Awards beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The pre-show will feature live coverage of the awards show outside of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. It will stream on Hulu and OnTheRedCarpet.com.