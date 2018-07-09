Avett Brothers Cancel Show After Man With Gun Enters Venue

The Avett Brothers‘ show at the Edgefield McMenamins in Troutdale, Oregon on Saturday, July 7 was canceled after a man entered the venue with a gun, the band announced in a statement on its website.

According to the statement, an individual entering the venue passed through a metal detector and was found to be carrying a gun.

“When confronted by the security guard and informed of the no-firearm policy of the venue, the individual stated that he was an out-of-state police officer and showed a badge,” the message continued.

A security guard asked the man to wait for a manager so his entrance could be verified, but the individual ignored the guard and entered the venue, which already housed a “size-able audience.” After an “exhaustive” search, the man was not located and the sold-out show was canceled.

“Due to the obvious threat posed by someone in the audience with a firearm, regardless of his (unconfirmed) claim of being a member of law enforcement, we were obligated, for the safety of everyone present, to cancel the performance,” the band wrote.

“It was unfortunate that such action had to be taken, but we have no regret in being in a position to make a decision which helps to keep our fans safe,” the continued. “We look forward to making this performance up at the earliest possible juncture. Once the details are sorted for this, we will get the word out immediately.”

“Thank you for your understanding in this matter, and much love to you all for the continued support, love, and consideration…”

The Oregonian reports that the cancellation was initially blamed on sound problems, though that fact was later said to be incorrect.

“The security of our patrons is of utmost importance. We regret the inconvenience but feel the proper decision was made to postpone the show,” McMenamins spokeswoman Vicky Hastings said.

On Sunday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said that it had assisted in the unsuccessful search for the man at the venue. The office added that an investigation has not been opened into the incident as it has no credible information of a threat to the public.

McMenamins is working to reschedule the show, though fans who would like a refund can request one by contacting support@etix.com. The band had offered to play on Sunday, but another concert was already booked at the venue that night.

