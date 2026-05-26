‘American Horror Story’ Season 13: Which Fan-Favorite Characters Will Return?

Although we’re still months away from the premiere of Season 13 of American Horror Story, it’s already shaping up to be an all-star season in terms of fan-favorite stars reprising their roles.

With names like Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett and Evan Peters confirmed to return to the show, it’s hard for fans not to get too excited about the possibilities of what’s to come.

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FX has stayed mum around the season’s underlying concept, straying from the show’s typical “Coven,” “Hotel” or “Asylum” subtitle approach that characterized earlier seasons. Creator Ryan Murphy has teased on social media that the season will weave together storylines and characters across different AHS universes.

Here’s a look at who is confirmed for the cast of the ever-secretive Season 13 — as well as which characters they’re either confirmed or rumored to be playing — of American Horror Story.

Kathy Bates

Fans suspect that Kathy Bates could return as Madame Delphine LaLaurie, the character she first played in the American Horror Story franchise during Season 3 (Coven). Other characters she’s played throughout the show are Ethel Darling (Season 4, Freak Show), Iris (Season 5, Hotel), Agnes Mary Winsted, The Butcher (Season 6, Roanoke) and Miriam Mead (Season 8, Apocalypse).

Jessica Lange

The original first lady of AHS, Jessica Lange is confirmed to return for Season 13. After Murphy posted an Instagram photo of Lange in what appears to be the Murder House and wearing Constance Langdon’s signature hair-do and dress, it’s very possible that Lange could be reprising her Season 1 Murder House role of Constance.

Other roles Lange has memorably played throughout the years on AHS are Sister Jude Martin (Season 2, Asylum), Fiona Goode (Season 3, Coven), Elsa Mars (Season 4, Freak Show), and Constance Langdon once again for Season 8, Apocalypse.

Emma Roberts: Madison Montgomery, Season 3 (Coven)

Emma Roberts is confirmed to return as Hollywood starlet Madison Montgomery from Season 3 (Coven), who was last seen working in retail hell as punishment for her sins.

Other characters Roberts has appeared as on AHS are Maggie Esmerelda (Season 4, Freak Show), Serena Belinda (Season 7, Cult), again as Madison Montgomery in Season 8’s Apocalypse, Brooke Thompson (Season 9, 1984) and Anna Victoria Alcott (Season 12, Delicate).

Angela Bassett: Marie Laveau, Season 3 (Coven)

Coven fans rejoice! Angela Bassett is confirmed to reprise her debut AHS role of Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau from Season 3’s Coven. We last saw her in an undead state serving Papa Legba for all eternity.

Bassett’s other AHS roles include Desiree Dupree (Season 4, Freak Show), Ramona Royale (Season 5, Hotel), Monet Tumusiime (Season 6, Roanoke) and again as Laveau in Season 8’s Apocalypse.

Evan Peters

Evan Peters is rumored to return in multiple roles — makes sense, considering how many seasons of the show he’s appeared on — including sinister serial killer James Patrick March from Season 5’s Hotel and cult leader Kai from Season 7’s Cult.

Other AHS characters Peters has played are Tate Langdon (Season 1, Murder House), Kit Walker (Season 2, Asylum), Kyle Spencer (Season 3, Coven), Jimmy Darling (Season 4, Freak Show), Edward Philippe Mott and Rory Monahan (Season 6, Roanoke), Langdon and March again in Season 8’s Apocalypse as well as Mr. Gallant and Jeff Pfister, and Austin Sommers (Season 10, Double Feature).

Sarah Paulson: Cordelia Foxx, Season 3 (Coven)

Sarah Paulson is confirmed to play Cordelia Goode, her fan-favorite character from Coven and Apocalypse. She is the Witch Supreme and head of the coven, and was last seen as the headmistress at Miss Robichaux’s Academy of Exceptional Young Ladies.

Other characters Paulson has played are Billie Dean Howard (Season 1, Murder House), Lana Winters (Season 2, Asylum), Bette and Dot Tattler (Season 4, Freak Show), Sally “Hypodermic Sally” McKenna (Season 5, Hotel), Audrey Tindall (Season 6, Roanoke), Ally Mayfair-Richards (Season 7, Cult), Tuberculosis Karen and Mamie Eisenhower (Season 10, Double Feature).

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd is rumored to return as several characters: Mallory, the next Supreme, from Apocalypse, as well as Winter from Cult. Other characters she’s played are Montana Duke (Season 9, 1984), Dr. Lark Feldman (Season 10, Double Feature), Dr. Hannah Wells (Season 11, NYC) and Ashley (Season 12, Delicate).

John Carroll Lynch: Twisty the Clown, Season 4 (Freak Show)

John Carroll Lynch will return to Season 13 as Freak Show‘s Twisty the Clown, who was stabbed by the ghost of Edward Mordrake, who took his soul to become part of his eternal circus. Other characters Lynch has played are John Wayne Gacy (Season 5, Hotel), Twisty again in Season 7’s Cult, and Benjamin Richter/Mr. Jingles (Season 9, 1984).

Gabourey Sidibe

Fans are speculating that Gabourey Sidibe could play her Season 3 Coven character Queenie in Season 13. She reprised Queenie for Season 5’s Hotel as well as Season 8’s Apocalypse. She also played Regina Ross in Season 4 (Freak Show).

Leslie Grossman

Though Leslie Grossman’s role has not been confirmed, fans think she could return as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, a witch at Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies from Season 8’s Apocalypse.

Grossman also played Meadow Wilson (Season 7, Cult), Margaret Booth (Season 9, 1984), Ursula Khan (Season 10, Double Feature) and Ursula Khan (Season 11, NYC).

Mat Fraser: Paul the Illustrated Seal, Season 4 (Freak Show)

Mat Fraser is confirmed to return as Paul the Illustrated Seal, who was brutally murdered alongside most of the circus troupe in a mass shooting during Season 4’s Freak Show.

Mena Suvari

It’s unknown who Mena Suvari will play in Season 13, but it’s possible she reprises her role as the Black Dahlia, which she played in Season 1’s Murder House as well as Season 8’s Apocalypse.

Zach Villa

Zach Villa could likely reprise his role as the Night Stalker Richard Ramirez from Season 9’s 1984.

Seth Gabel

Seth Gabel could reprise his role of Jeffrey Dahmer from Season 1’s Murder House, although it’s unconfirmed.